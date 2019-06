Bloomberg reports that the toy chain could return this holiday season

(WKBN) – Toys “R” Us could be back, just in time for Christmas.

That’s according to a new report from Bloomberg.

The toy chain could return this holiday season by opening about a half dozen U.S. stores and an e-commerce site, Bloomberg reports.

The idea comes from former Toys “R” Us Executive Richard Barry, who is not the CEO of True Kids Inc.

The plans aren’t set in stone yet.