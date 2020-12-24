‘It’s a miracle’: Man leaves hospital in time for Christmas after bad accident

Three weeks ago, Dale was being flown to the hospital after a terrible accident on Route 14 in Columbiana County.

(WKBN) – Some might call it a Christmas miracle. At the beginning of December, First News was on the scene of a bad accident in Columbiana County where a man was taken by helicopter to St. Elizabeth’s trauma center in Youngstown.

Doctors weren’t sure he was going to make it.

But Thursday, Dale Kurtz left the hospital greeted by his wife and son, just in time for Christmas.

“I wasn’t one of those people that would throw around the word miracle, you know, but I really think this is a miracle,” Dale said.

On Thursday, he’s back home.

“I had thought about the moment in my mind, laying in that hospital bed for weeks, you know,” Dale said.

Dale’s wife Madison and their five-month-old son Franky hugged him tight. It was the first time he’d seen them in three weeks.

“I’m just so happy he’s home,” Madison said.

Dale suffered severe internal bleeding from a ruptured aorta in his heart. He also underwent neck surgery, but he pushed through with the help of his physical therapists and nurses.

“They see the pictures of Franky, and I tell them that’s what I’m doing this for. I’m working hard every day just so I can get home to my wife and my baby,” Dale said.

“These last three weeks have been hard, but like he said, it’s a miracle. He’s a miracle. He’s alive, and he’s here with me and Franky for Christmas,” Madison said.

Dale and his wife are both teachers and say the community has been so supportive, bringing them baby food, cards and even shoveling snow from their driveway.

“I’m so appreciative that everybody came together like this for me,” Dale said. “I told my wife I want to be a better person. I want to do more. I want to hep others.”

But at the end of it all, Dale says he’s just so grateful to be home and even more grateful for all the people who helped him get there.

“I know there’s people I forgot to thank, and you know, thank you so much. I definitely know what you’ve done,” Dale said. “There’s so many layers to what’s happened. It’s overwhelming. It’s a miracle.”