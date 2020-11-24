Items robbed from cars after windows smashed out at Mill Creek Park

It happened at the parking lot for Mill Creek Park off of Route 224

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek MetroParks police are investigating several break-ins that happened over the weekend.

Four cars had their windows smashed and items robbed from inside.

It happened at the parking lot for Mill Creek Park off of Route 224.

The first one was on Friday afternoon. The other three happened Sunday morning.

Police say the best way to protect your valuables is to make sure people can’t see them when they look in your car.

“Crime of opportunity, it only takes a second. The best thing I can say is just to secure your valuables,” said Chief of Police Randy Campana, Mill Creek MetroParks.

Police say these break-ins are most likely related.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Mill Creek MetroParks police at 330-744-3848.