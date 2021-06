NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Items left inside an abandoned gift shop will be auctioned off on Saturday.

The Hummel Gift Shop in New Springfield closed in 2013 after 50 years of business.

More than 350 Hummels, antique furniture, ceramics and more are up for grabs.

The auction starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, with a preview at 9 a.m.