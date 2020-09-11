Italian-style picnic fundraiser to benefit, preserve historic building in Lisbon

All proceeds will help with the old Nace Pharmacy Building that was constructed around 1807

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A benefit will be held on Saturday to help preserve one of Lisbon’s historic buildings.

The Lisbon Landmark Foundation will hold a Tuscan picnic with Italian food. It will come as a boxed lunch and will be handed out at the PL & W Train Station.

From there, you will go on your own picnic and they ask you send pictures back.

All proceeds will help with the old Nace Pharmacy Building that was constructed around 1807.

“We’re trying to keep the downtown historic, preserve the buildings. No more parking lots. Parking lots are great but you have to have somewhere to walk to,” said Barb Decort, with the Lisbon Landmark Foundation.

Lunches will be handed out from 1-3 p.m.

They expect around 100 people.

More stories from WKBN.com: