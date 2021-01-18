‘It would mean the world to me’: Struthers woman looking for necklace containing dad’s ashes

Her dad is her hero and the necklace is the only thing she has left of him

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The last time Sonja Littleton saw her necklace that contained her father’s ashes was Tuesday morning when she left for work. At some point during the day, it fell from her neck.

She’s retraced her steps throughout the county, visited local pawn shops and the police department. The police told her she couldn’t file a report because it wasn’t stolen.

“When my dad passed, they did his thumbprint and put his ashes in it so it means the world to me,” Littleton said. “I never take it off and I constantly am feeling for it and knowing that he’s with me. It means the world to me.”

Three necklaces like hers were made after her dad passed last February. Her sister and daughter have the other two. Littleton’s daughter is loaning hers to her mom, but Littleton would like to have hers back.

“My dad was the best man in the world. He’s my hero. I’m totally lost without him, he used to be at my house every day to see me and the grandkids. I’m lost without him,” Littleton said. “This is my only thing left of him and every day I’m feeling for it.”

Littleton posted a picture of the necklace on Facebook. As of Monday afternoon, it has over 2,500 shares. She is grateful for the shares and messages of support.

“It just means the world to me. I mean, that’s the only thing I have left of my dad and like I said, my dad was my hero,” Littleton said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the necklace can message Sonja Littleton through her Facebook page.