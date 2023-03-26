WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Power outages across the Valley affected many homes and businesses, but what do you do when you have freezers full of ice cream?

Cockeye’s BBQ and Creamery lost power around 3 p.m. Saturday.

“We forgot all of this ice cream that was in a freezer here that we keep for retail. It stays pretty cold overnight — it’s still frozen, still ice cream. However, it’s not going to be ice cream much longer,” said owner Erik Hoover.

Sunday’s sunshine definitely made it a great day for ice cream. Cockeye’s Creamery tried to make their closure just a bit sweeter for the community.

“We decided to give it away. So we posted online: ‘Free ice cream — come get what you want please,'” Hoover said. “It was a pandemonium. It like Black Friday. I saw some grandmas get pushed down.”

Hoover says he made the post around noon, and couldn’t believe the turnout.

“All of a sudden, there’s 100 cars and it’s nuts and I’m like, ‘What is going on?’ My phone’s going off like crazy. People are liking things, people are sharing it,” Hoover said. “I saw customers I’ve never seen before.”

As for the meats from Cockeye’s BBQ and the additional ice cream:

“We own a refrigerated truck — a big freezer truck — so we brought it from our other business over,” Hoover said. “We had crews stick around, loaded — oh, my gosh — so many scoops of ice cream, you couldn’t believe it, from the freezer next door.”

For now, Hoover will keep things cool in the truck. He hopes to reopen on Wednesday.