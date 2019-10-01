‘It was just so quick’: Man describes being stabbed at his Weathersfield business

Joe Porter said when an angry customer stabbed him, he didn't realize what happened at first

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One suspect remains in the Trumbull County Jail and another is still on the run after police say a man was stabbed inside of his own business a week ago. The whole thing was caught on camera.

“It was just so quick, that I don’t even really know that it happened,” said Joe Porter, who owns Porter’s Auto Wrecking on Route 169 in Weathersfield Township. “I didn’t even know I was stabbed until I looked down and seen the blood coming out of my leg.”

WATCH – Video shows angry customer stabbing Niles business owner, police say

Porter said a week later, he’s still sore. He has injuries on his side and calf.

There are still bloodstains on the floor of his business, all after an argument he said started over a car part.

“He was just looking for trouble, that’s what I believe, because when I offered him the money back, it even got worse from there,” Porter said.

He said the man, who police have identified as Lionel Sellers, began yelling and bumping into him.

Surveillance video shows the two men shoving each other before a woman took out a knife and swung it at Porter.

“When she walked in the door, I could tell she was holding something,” Porter said. “I knew she had a weapon of some sort, I just didn’t know what.”

The two took off but Sellers returned to Porter’s Auto Wrecking when police were on the scene and was arrested.

He’s charged with assault, obstructing justice and complicity. He’s in jail on $150,000 bond.

As for the woman…

“She was coming in to do damage, that’s for sure,” Porter said.

Court records show an arrest warrant has been issued for Gwendolyn Haynes in connection to the stabbing.