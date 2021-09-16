‘It takes a village’: Fall Fest brings community together, hopes to help end violence in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday in Youngstown, neighbors came together in a COVID-friendly way to celebrate the changing season.

Oak Hill Neighborhood Association hosted its annual Fall Fest at Saint Patrick’s Church.

This year’s drive-thru event offered many resources for the community, including a free food giveaway, COVID-19 shots, pumpkins and free clothing.

Organizers say it’s a great way to let neighbors meet each other and maybe even help stop some of the violence in Youngstown.

“There’s a lot of crime going on in this neighborhood, and I’m a firm believer that it takes a village and that village needs to know each other. When we do events like this, it might not end the crime, but I think it’s one small step we can take to strengthen the community,” said organizer Vicki Vicars.

The Oak Hill Neighborhood Association will be hosting another free event September 25. It’s a community block party at the Boys and Girls Club from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.