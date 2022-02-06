(WKBN) — Older adults can have a harder time reacting to severe weather, emergencies and other dangerous conditions than younger people do, so ensuring your elderly neighbors are okay and have the resources they need to stay safe and healthy can go a long way.

“If you’re able to get through the snow just to go check on them. It doesn’t hurt to be a neighbor. Go knock on the door and just say ‘Hey you okay? Do you need anything?'” said Bill Startzell with the Sharpsville Police Department.

Startzell, who is also an EMT, said their call volume tends to go up when the weather is bad.

“Typically slip and falls definitely go up. Outside of that usual call volume it just seems that the weather kind of adds to it,” said Startzell.

Startzell encourages clearing a path for your older neighbors if you’re able to. “A lot of times they’re not able to get out of their houses depending on how high the snow is. Right now we have about a foot and a half on the ground, sometimes more depending on the piles.”

The Ohio Department of Aging recommends older people have an emergency plan and kit that will allow them to remain in place for at least three days if they’re unable to safely leave their homes, which may include flashlights, food, water, and a first aid kit.

It also recommends that you frequently check your older neighbors’ homes to assess the temperature and heat, check their health to make sure they appear alert and aware and check that their daily needs are being met.

“When the weather’s like this the only people you kind of have to rely on are the people around you. Emergency services are stretched thin as it is. The weather just makes it worse,” said Startzell.