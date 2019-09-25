Issue at water plant shuts down portion of Route 46 in Weathersfield and Niles

A water problem at the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District building on Route 46 has shut down the road

NILES, Ohio – (WKBN) A water problem at the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District (MVSD) building on Route 46 has shut down the road.

A 20-inch main transmission line carrying water from the building broke, spilling water onto the road.

Both lanes of Route 46 between Salt Springs Road and McKees Lane are shut down.

Crews from Niles and Weathersfield are on scene to control traffic while workers address the issue.

MVSD services Girard, Canfield, Mineral Ridge, Lordstown, Craig Beach and portions of other municipalities in Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

This is a developing story. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News This Morning for updates.