(WKBN) – A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said the department found that about 20,000 people have not received a key form in order to fill out their taxes.

WKBN reached out to the department last week after getting reports that some people hadn’t received their 1099-G forms, which list total unemployment compensation payments for the year. The form is needed to report taxable income when filing.

Spokesman Bill Teets said the department identified an issue that affected about 20,000 of the 919,000 forms that were issued. Those 20,000 forms weren’t generated.

“We do not yet know why, and our primary focus is on resolving that issue so we can get those 20,000 reissued. It is a matter of identifying, and then testing potential fixes, which we’ve been doing for several days now,” he said.

As of now, it is unknown when the issue will be corrected.

So far, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services received close to 1,000 requests to reissue 1099-G forms.

Those who haven’t received their form can request one on the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services’ website.