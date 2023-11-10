YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local representatives are reacting to the passage of Issue One after a pro-life caucus made up of 27 Ohio General Assembly members released its statement.

After over 56% of Ohio residents voted “yes” on Issue 1 on Tuesday. The Ohio House Pro-Life Caucus released a statement reading is part:

Issue 1 does not clarify the issues of life, parental consent, informed consent or viability, including partial birth abortion but rather introduces more confusion. This initiative failed to mention a single, specific law. We will do everything in our power to prevent our lows from being removed based upon perception of intent. Ohio House Pro-Life Caucus

One of the 27 representatives on that committee includes Monica Robb Blasdel, R-Columbiana County, issued her own statement, stating in part:

In both counties in my district (Columbiana and Carroll), Issue 1 failed by 56% and 61% respectively. I have proven myself to be a pro-life legislator, and I stand with the majority of my constituents. Rep. Monica Robb Blasdel

Mahoning County Democratic Chairman Chris Anderson said efforts to thwart Issue 1 now that’s been approved are “dangerous.”

“Just incredibly dangerous and a slap in the face to voters who showed up and said, ‘Hey, this is what we want,'” Anderson said.

Anderson also called out Republican state representative Al Cutrona, R-Canfield, saying constituents deserve to know where he stands. Cutrona released this statement, saying in part:

My position on this topic is clear. However, the legislature cannot ammend the Constitution. That being said, I’m not interested in playing partisan games. Rep. Al Cutrona

Senator Michael Rulli, R-33rd Ohio District, says the people have spoken, and it comes down to more specific issues like the number of weeks and parental consent.

“There has to be a happy compromise. I don’t fee the language in Issue 1 was the compromise, but we have to live with that, and we’ll have to figure it out down the road,” Rulli said.