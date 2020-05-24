Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Islamic Society of Youngstown celebrates the end of Ramadan

Local News

People were able to drive up and receive treats as a way to celebrate the end of their fast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Islamic Society of Youngstown celebrated the end of Ramadan with a parade Sunday afternoon.

People were able to drive up and receive treats as a way to celebrate the end of their fast.

Organizers of the parade say that it was important for them to do this because the community always comes together for this day.

“I am so grateful that it’s a beautiful day. It’s dry, it’s sunny, it’s warm, so we’re so grateful for that. And thank goodness we had a very wonderful turnout, too,” said President of the Islamic Society Randa Shabayek.

The Youngstown Fire Department also came by to celebrate with them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award