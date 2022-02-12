NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — With the housing market booming over the past few years, many have moved to new homes, but now might not be a great time to buy a new house.

Home prices are rising fast. According to Redfin, the median home-sale price in January was $365,000 — a record high.

That’s a 16% increase from last January and a 28% increase from January of 2019.

One cause of this is also happening in other markets.

“Supply and demand. There’s a significant shortage in supply, and homes that hit the market sell so quick that there’s very limited time to take action on the houses that are for sale,” said Jason Altobelli with Altobelli Real Estate.

Construction of starter homes is also decreasing. Only 7% of construction in 2019 was for starter homes. In 1980, starter homes accounted for 40% of construction.

Altobelli said starter homes have been overlooked due to low-interest rates and more properties are being bought and rented out.

“Now to find a home that would be relatively marketable around $100,000 is a challenge,” said Altobelli.

A Zillow survey also found 75% of recent homebuyers have regrets, including that their home needs more work or it’s too small.

In order to find the right home, Altobelli said to stay patient. “Defining exactly what you need versus what you want, I think is very important. Whether it’s pre-approval, whether it’s a game plan to market your house, whatever it is, it’s having a good game plan and being very disciplined.”