Iron Fit Crew hosts Ohio’s strongest man, woman teen competition in Struthers

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Iron Fit Crew in Struthers is hosting Ohio’s strongest man and woman teen competition on Saturday.

The competition starts around 10 a.m.

A portion of Spring Street will be closed off for the truck pull events.

The entire event will be outside and will follow COVID-19 guidelines set by the state. Spectators and competitors will need to wear masks at all times.

Events highlighted include circus dumbbell, dead lift, truck pull and keg.

There will be a food truck at the event.