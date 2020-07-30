Investors purchase Tippecanoe Country Club, plan renovations and limited membership

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The membership of Tippecanoe Country Club in Canfield approved the purchase and recapitalization of the club by a group of 70 investors — comprising only current members.

The vote, approved by 95% of the membership, brings the assumption of $2.2 million in debt and a commitment of $2.5 million in capital improvements.

“This is a win-win for everyone involved,” said Joe Thomas, owner of Golf Headquarters, and a spokesperson for the Tippecanoe Acquisition Co., Inc., the legal name of the investor group entity. “The members can look forward to more services and amenities, with a very limited number of memberships available to assure access as well as exclusivity. Our investor group also sees it is as a vote of confidence in the Valley’s business and economic future.”

The club was founded in 1921. As part of the investment, its clubhouse will undergo significant renovations, including the addition of outdoor dining areas, an enhanced pool area and a cigar lounge.

“What is truly remarkable, and a reflection of the commitment and passion of our membership, is that our members raised $3 million in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Thomas said. “We want to help secure the Valley’s future economic development, and we know that for new businesses from across the country to move in, they want a truly private country club for the senior execs who are moving their families across the country to a new region. The new Lordstown Battery Plant is just one example of the exciting job-creating development coming our way.”

There will be limited memberships — no more than 275 golf memberships and 300 social memberships issued. Investors say this is to ensure members have “immediate access” to golf, dining and other services.