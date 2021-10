LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors has picked a new finance chief.

Adam Kroll had served as an investment banker with a focus on the automotive industry. He will take the financial reins at Lordstown Motors in two weeks.

Kroll will be the permanent replacement for former CFO Julio Rodriguez, who resigned after LMC admitted trouble with its pre-orders and then said it was running low on cash for operations.