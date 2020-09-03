Investigators trying to identify man found dead in Sharon creek, release photo of tattoo

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati said the man had been dead for about five days

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon police and the Mercer County Coroner’s Office are trying to identify the remains of a man who was found dead in a creek on Tuesday.

The body was found in a creek near the intersection of Stambaugh Avenue and the Shenango Valley Freeway.

According to investigators, the man was wearing blue jeans, black Nike socks and one Merrell shoe.

He was a bald white man and was missing several teeth. The man had a tattoo on his ankle of a Native American with a headdress and the phrase, “Tell chief white one lives again.”

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati said they believe the man had been dead for about five days.

The cause of death is being ruled as “environmental exposure” complicated by immersion in water, but they are still investigating how the man ended up in the creek.

If anyone has information on the man’s identity, contact Captain Mark Hynes at 724-983-3210 or the Mercer County 911 Center’s non-emergency number at 724-662-6110.

