Investigators to announce charges in drug-trafficking ring with local ties

A press conference is scheduled in Lawrence County at 11 a.m. today

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Department of Justice will be giving an update on a suspected drug-trafficking ring that investigators say operated locally as well as in Florida and Puerto Rico.

Check back here for live updates on the presser.

U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady, the Drug Enforcement Agency, Homeland Security Investigations, the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General and the Lawrence and Mercer county District Attorneys’ Offices are announcing the unsealing of an indictment, charging people with being members and leaders of the drug-trafficking group.

A SWAT team was spotted at a house in Farrell on Monday, where one person was arrested. Sources tell WKBN it was related to the investigation.

