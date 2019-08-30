Investigators still looking for clues into what caused Girard house fire

The house on W. Liberty Street was still smoking a day later

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – In Trumbull County, investigators are still trying to figure out what caused a house fire in Girard Thursday.

A day later, what’s left of the home on W. Liberty Street was still burning. Firefighters said it could be smoking for quite some time.

Investigators were back on the scene Friday, trying to gather more information — clues that could help them figure out what caused the fire.

“Hopefully, what we find today will give us some more definitive answers,” Jim Petruzzi said.

Firefighters responded to the home Thursday afternoon. They said by the time they got there, the entire house was on fire and there was heavy smoke. Within minutes, the second floor collapsed.

911 caller: “I’ve never seen a house go up so quick like that, oh my god.”

Drone video captured just how much smoke was showing as firefighters worked to put it out.

No one was hurt. Even the family dogs made it out safely.

“A passerby was able to kick a fence prior to our arrival for the occupants to get out of the backyard,” Petruzzi said.

The home is a total loss. Several cars also burned.

As for where and how the fire started, it’s all under investigation.

“Unfortunately, at this time, there is no indication,” Petruzzi said. “We’re looking into it. We took some samples we’re going to send to the state fire marshal lab and go from there.”