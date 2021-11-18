Investigators serve warrant at Bazetta home, acting on child pornography tip

BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Lakeshore Drive after receiving a tip about child pornography.

The warrant was executed around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Lakeshore Drive. Investigators with the Bazetta Police Department, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force were there.

According to an investigative report, a person at the home was interviewed and agreed to submit a polygraph test.

A Bazetta police report states that the investigation centered around a tip that had been received last year through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Images that had been flagged as possible child pornography had been flagged as being uploaded/downloaded from the home.

Charges haven’t been filed in the case yet.