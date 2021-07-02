Investigators seeking information in Ashtabula County arson

NORTH KINGSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking information on an arson case at a vacant home in North Kingsville.

The North Kingsville Fire Department responded to the fire around 1 a.m. Monday on 7200 Harmon Street.

This is the second intentionally-set fire at the location in the last year, with the first on June 1, 2020.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.