GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Drug Task Force served a search warrant in Girard on Thursday morning.

Investigators searched a home in the 100 block of East Broadway.

Several undercover cars are there and several dogs are assisting. A S.W.A.T. team from Mahoning County is on the scene as well.

Neighbors said they saw police bring two people out of the house, though investigators said no arrests have been made at this time.