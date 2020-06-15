Investigators say weekend fire at Warren bar was arson

There's a reward being offered for information leading to a suspect

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The state fire marshal’s office has ruled a fire at a Warren bar over the weekend was arson. Now a reward is being offered for information leading to a suspect.

“I’m confident they’ll find who did this,” said Mark Reynolds, owner of Central Social Club.

As he starts cleaning up the damage to his bar of 24 years, Reynolds is thankful no one got hurt.

About an hour after it closed early Sunday morning, Central Social Club caught on fire.

Warren Fire Chief Ken Nussle said there was a lot of fire on the side and back on the outside of the building before the fire moved to the inside of the building.

Investigators think someone set it on purpose.

“You’ve got people living next door. You could’ve killed them,” Reynolds said. “I mean, if you had the bar burned down, you’re taking a chance. There’s houses within 20 feet of it.”

Nussle said firefighters had the fire under control in about 20 minutes, keeping most of the damage to the outside. However, heat and smoke damaged some of what was inside of the building.

Reynolds credits the firefighters’ quick response for saving the building.

He didn’t have insurance on the bar but plans to rebuild.

“I’m hoping we can get it done in about a month,” Reynolds said. “We were shut down longer than that for the coronavirus. We did a lot of improvements inside while we were shut down and we can do it again.”