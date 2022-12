YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help.

Investigators say the truck in the pictures has been spotted in two recent thefts in the northern part of Portage County, as well as in the Braceville area of Trumbull County.

If you have any information regarding the location of the vehicle or its owner, call the Portage County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 330-296-3888.