Investigators say Southington man tried to meet officer posing as teen for sex

The suspect was arrested after going to a park to meet up with the undercover officer

(WKBN) – Investigators arrested a Southington man on sex charges as part of an undercover sting operation.

On Sunday, an officer posing as a 14-year-old girl on social media reported being contacted by someone using the name “Abnormal Guy.” The person sent a message asking, “would you like a hug from an older guy?”

According to a police report, “Abnormal Guy” reported being a 39-year-old man but continued to ask for a hug and photos of the “girl.”

Investigators say “Abnormal Guy” then offered to pick up the girl, go for a drive and said she could “sit on my lap and have that big hug you wanted.”

Investigators said the conversation soon turned sexual, and the man offered to have sex with the teen. Investigators said he then sent a photo of his genitalia and offered to buy the girl underwear from Walmart.

The next day, investigators said the man asked the teen if she could sneak out so they could meet by the pond near the Newton Falls Community Center.

A detective in plain clothes then went to the city park and hid in a dugout in the baseball field, waiting for the suspect to show up. Other officers also hid in the area.

Detectives watched a truck drive by the center twice. They then received a message from “Abnormal Guy,” saying he did not see the girl and had driven past the area.

Officers stopped the truck as it drove by the area again, pulling the driver over on West River Road at E. Church Street.

Officers identified the driver as Matthew Bradley.

A detective told Bradley that he was the young girl and said Bradley admitted to talking to two underage people on the social media app. According to the report, Bradley admitted that the situation was wrong and illegal.

He’s charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, importuning and possession criminal tools.