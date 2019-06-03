Investigators say Langer was one of first victims shot in Virginia Beach shooting

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the victims identified in the Virginia Beach shooting was a past resident in Columbiana County.

Michelle “Missy” Langer lived in East Liverpool in the ’90s.

She was one of 12 people killed after an employee started shooting his coworkers in Building 2 of the 30-building municipal complex in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon.

OBITUARY: Michelle Marie “Missy” Langer

Investigators told her family she was sitting in a conference room inside the building. Investigators say the gunman walked in and shot her first. He then shot and killed two other people.

One man was able to get up from the table and jump out the 2-story window. He was shot twice in the back, but did survive, according to investigators.

PHOTOS: Remembering E. Liverpool native killed in Virginia Beach shooting

Calling hours will be at Dawson Funeral Home in East Liverpool on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Langer’s funeral will take place on Saturday morning.