Investigators report finding suspected drugs during search of Columbiana County home

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators reported finding suspected drugs during the search of a home in Columbiana County.

According to the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, they searched a home in the 800 block of Georgetown Road in Perry Township after receiving several complaints.

The search was conducted by the Columbiana County Drug Task Force, along with the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Township Police.

Investigators also stopped a vehicle on the occupants or the residents Tuesday night, and arrests were made. They reported finding methamphetamine during that traffic stop.

Investigators also reported finding more suspected drugs in the home.

Charges are pending against a man after the results of lab tests on the suspected drugs.

Police arrested Bethany DeVine on a felony warrant.