Investigators report finding poor conditions, animals in Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police and humane officers are investigating after finding about a dozen cats and a chained-up dog inside a Youngstown house.

They made the discovery Tuesday morning after someone pushed an emergency button, which sent emergency crews to a house in the 3400 block of Neilson Avenue.

Investigators say when they arrived, no one was there.

They did report finding poor conditions, however, as well as a Chihuahua, a pit bull on a chain and around a dozen cats and kittens.

The situation is under investigation, and a sign was placed on the door, barring anyone from entering.