Investigators release surveillance video from Youngstown Dollar Tree fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators have released new surveillance footage of a fire that destroyed a Dollar Tree in Youngstown last week.

It happened at the west side store on Mahoning Avenue last Thursday.

Kurt Wright said the fire started in the area where customers shop for things like gift bags and wrapping paper.

Wright said several customers were inside the store when the fire started, but none were there when fire crews arrived. He is hoping to talk with some of them.

“I am looking for the identification of any of the customers, but primarily the last gentleman leaving the store with the young child,” Wright said.

Crews had to call in an excavator to tear down a wall to fight the fire.

No one got hurt.

