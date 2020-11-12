Investigators raid Youngstown homes as part of drug investigation

Local News

At least three people have been taken into custody

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police and local and federal drug task force members have raided three homes on Griselda Avenue as part of a drug investigation.

WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police and local and federal drug task force members have raided three homes on Griselda Avenue as part of a drug investigation.

At least three people were taken into custody, but they have been released. They are all older people.

A police spokesman on the scene said the city has been receiving several complaints about the homes.

Officers are removing large amounts of lawn mowers, snow blowers and other equipment that they say was stolen and used to barter for drugs.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

Styling for entire website