BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating the death of a man who reportedly died three days after an alleged assault by a renter.

The victim’s wife called police following his death on March 27 at St. Elizabeth Health Center. She said three days prior to his death, he had been attacked by a suspect while collecting rent money.

The woman said while her husband was collecting rent from a location on Sheridan Road, the suspect hit him with a metal object resembling a baby gate. She said he was struck under his ribs and had been complaining of pain there and shortness of breath for three days prior to his death.

According to a police report, the man had been in and out of the hospital for treatment and was discharged at one point after receiving pain medication.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy on the victim to determine his cause of death. According to the coroner’s office, that investigation may take a week.