Investigators need help solving weekend date rape at Newton Falls bar Video

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) - Investigators in Newton Falls are asking for the public's help. They think someone saw something the night a young woman was sexually assaulted outside a downtown bar.

"We know somebody saw something out of the ordinary that night," said Newton Falls Police Chief Gene Fixler.

Police in Newton Falls are working to solve the sexual assault. It happened about a hundred yards away from the police department underneath the deck of Faces Lounge sometime overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Investigators were only tipped off when they went to the bar on a different call.

"That's when it was casually mentioned to us that a female was found partially disrobed and she was taken home," Fixler said.

Police checked in on the woman. They think she was raped and someone slipped something into her drink.

"Roofie is a date rape drug. We've heard about it, we've seen them and this is what we believe happened to this young lady," Fixler said.

Police think someone had to have seen something inside the bar Saturday night.

"We're told the cameras do not work so now we're reaching out to the public, even though we do possibly have a named suspect," Fixler said.

Investigators said they need more information to validate what they already know so they can move forward with the case.

If you saw anything, investigators are asking you to call their tip line at 330-872-5757, option 2.