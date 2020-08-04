Investigators need help identifying man who threw Molotov Cocktail at Youngstown home daycare

The device did not catch the house on fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Investigators are looking for information on a man who tried to firebomb a home daycare on Youngstown’s south side.

Security cameras at a home on West Glenaven Avenue caught a man throwing a Molotov Cocktail at the side of the house about 3:25 a.m. Monday.

The device did not catch the house on fire.

The house doubles as a daycare, but no kids were inside at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information can call the city Fire Investigation Unit at 330-782-0055 or the police department Detective Bureau at 330-742-8911.

