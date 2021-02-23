Investigators looking for more information on Coitsville woman who went missing in 1980s

Phyliss Brewer was last seen going for a walk near her home in Coitsville in June 1981

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office hope that someone has more information about a woman who has been missing since June 1981.

Phyliss Brewer was last seen going for a walk near her home in Coitsville.

She would be in her 60s now. Investigators released a photo of what she looked like when she went missing, as well as an age-progressed photo, hoping they may lead to some tips.

Those with information on Brewer are asked to contact Mahoning County Sheriff Detective Patrick Mondora at 330-480-5051 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or Missingkids.org.