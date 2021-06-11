Investigators looking for baby they say was taken by non-custodial father

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dispatchers put an alert out for a 4-month-old child who was allegedly abducted by his father in Warren.

According to Trumbull County Dispatch, the father, Christopher Core, does not have custody of the child, identified as Cross George Core.

The report was made around 12:30 p.m. Friday in Warren.

Core left with the child in an unknown vehicle.

The child was wearing gold cross earrings in both ears and is 21 inches and 15 pounds.