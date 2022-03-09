LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators have made a ruling on the death of a man found in a Lisbon home last month.

According to the Morning Journal, police said the body was positively identified as Nicholas Ieropoli, and it was determined that he died of blunt force trauma.

Ieropoli’s body was found after the body of his son, Jesse, was discovered in a wooded area off of Jimtown Road near his father’s van.

Police said Jesse shot himself in the head, and the case was being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Back in 2008, Jesse’s mother, Sherry, died of homicide. The case is still unsolved, though Jesse was once considered a suspect in her death, according to the Morning Journal.