SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Investigators have positively identified the man whose body was found near the Shenango Valley Freeway in September.

Investigators say the man is 41-year-old Eric Dallacroce. He lived near where his body was found.

Dellacroce was discovered in the creek near the intersection of Stambaugh Avenue and the Shenango Valley Freeway on September 1.

According to the Sharon Police Department, his death was ruled accidental by the Mercer County Coroner’s Office.