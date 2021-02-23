Investigators identify body found in Mahoning River as missing Warren woman

Bessie Ryan was reported missing out of Warren on May 27 of last year

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators have identified the woman whose body was found in the Mahoning River last summer and are asking for help to figure out what happened to her.

Back in July, a group of kayakers was paddling on the Mahoning River past McDonald Steel where they found a decomposed body.

After a DNA analysis by the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, forensic scientists identified the woman as 40-year-old Bessie Ryan.

Ryan was reported missing out of Warren on May 27 of last year.

“BCI’s forensic work names the nameless – and the identification of a missing person may be the first step in solving a case,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “On behalf of the many families searching for hope, I’m grateful for the work that BCI does to reunite families with their missing loved ones.”

If anyone has information concerning Ryan’s disappearance, contact Lt. Ryan Ronghi with McDonald Police Department at 330-530-5472 or the Trumbull County 911 Center at 330-675-2730.