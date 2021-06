WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators have identified the two people who were killed in a crash in Warren over the weekend.

The driver, 34-year-old Teresa Cherry, of Cleveland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daryl McBride, Jr., 38, of North Carolina — a passenger — died later at the hospital.

The crash happened early Sunday morning at the intersection of Youngstown Road SE and Bonnie Brae Avenue.

The car crashed into a utility pole and a fire hydrant, according to a crash report.