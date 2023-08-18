YELLOW CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house explosion that hurt three people in Columbiana County Tuesday.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Commerce said that investigators cannot rule out the possibility of propane contributing to the explosion.

There were three people in the house at the time, all three were injured. A man suffered severe burns, and a woman had several broken bones and a broken pelvis. A 14-year-old girl also had a broken pelvis. They are all expected to survive, according to Highlandtown Volunteer Fire Chief Jeremiah Cole.

The investigation is being conducted by the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau.