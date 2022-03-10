LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators in Columbiana County reported finding methamphetamine and other drugs in two different raids Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post on the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office page, both the Sheriff’s Department and the Lisbon Police Department assisted the Columbiana County Drug Task Force in a drug search warrant at the 800 block of North Market Street in Lisbon.

Authorities said that they found suspected meth, marijuana, hypodermic needles and pills in the apartment.

The post states that charges are pending laboratory test results.

Courtesy: Salem Police Department

According to a Facebook post on the Salem Police Department’s page, the Columbiana County Drug Task Force, Salem Police Department, Columbiana County Sheriff’s Department and K9 officers from surrounding agencies completed a search warrant at the 900 block of Franklin Avenue in Salem Wednesday afternoon.

Police reported that a bag of suspected meth was seized.