Investigators find pot grow in west side Youngstown building

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Apparently, the stench of raw marijuana coming from a West Side Youngstown building was enough for police to serve a search warrant Friday.

Members of the Vice Squad and Community Police Unit aided by agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mahoning Valley Drug Task Force seized plants and lights from a 2422 Mahoning Ave. building.

Vice Squad commander Lt. Gerard Slattery said 15 medium plants, 19 small plants and nine large plants were seized along with 17 lights.

Slattery said the seizure was a good one.

“This was significant,” Slattery said. “It was decent size.”

An investigation began after the city police officer who patrols the area noticed the stench, which was palpable after the plants were bagged up and placed in a van to be hauled away to be stored for evidence.

Officers then got a warrant from a judge to perform the search.

Charges are pending, but Slattery did not say who would be charged.