Investigators find dog, cats living in deplorable conditions at East Palestine home

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana County Sheriff’s Deputy was attempting to serve a court paper Saturday when they found dogs and cats living with minimal food and water, with floors covered in feces and urine.

A deputy attempted to serve the paper just before noon and found that no one was there at the home in the 700 block of Pinetree Circle.

The deputy talked to some neighbors and learned the residents haven’t been living there and only stop once every several days to feed the cats.

A dog was heard barking and a window was ajar in the back. East Palestine Police Department came to help investigate and that’s when they found the lack of food and water and the conditions of the floors.

The dog was taken to the police department and the cats to the humane society.