STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Struthers Thursday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called for a hit-and-run crash on Youngstown Poland Road at Everett Avenue. Highway Patrol took a call at 10:11 p.m. that a van went left of center, hit a car and left the area.

Boardman police found the van involved in the crash on Bancroft Avenue near Lemoyne Avenue.

There was a passenger in the van at the time. According to Highway Patrol, the passenger made up a story that the car was stolen before admitting that her husband had been driving it. Police have not located the woman’s husband at this time.

A viewer sent in photos of the van when it was found, showing that it was heavily damaged in the front, with missing and deflated tires. The van was towed from the scene.