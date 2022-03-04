MECCA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal’s Office said investigators determined the origin of the fire at a popular bar in Trumbull County.

The fire started outside of Chrissy’s Lake Tavern, on the west side of the building, according to the State Fire Marshal. An investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

The fire broke out on the morning of Feb. 16. Nearby a dozen area fire departments were called to the scene, but the fire destroyed the building.

The bar had gone through extensive renovations, about $250,000 worth, though parts of the tavern date back to the 1830s, when it was first built.