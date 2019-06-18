Investigators catch Columbiana County escaped inmates

Hover was arrested in Salem, while Wagoner was arrested in East Liverpool.

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County Sheriff Ray Stone says both escaped inmates from the Columbiana County Jail are now back in custody.

Investigators found 38-year-old Anthony Wagoner in East Liverpool and took him into custody. According to the East Liverpool Police Department, officers chased him and used a Taser before he was arrested.

Michael Hover, 28, was also arrested on Tuesday in Salem.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wagoner and Hover escaped by breaking a window in the shower area. They then cut through the security fence and crawled out, investigators said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they were last seen at 11 p.m. Sunday but weren’t reported missing until 7 a.m. Monday.

A private company runs the jail for the county. The company released the following statement on Tuesday:

“On Sunday, June 16, two non-violent, minimum security inmates housed in the minimum-security unit of the Columbiana County Jail for a probation violation and a low-level drug offense, respectively, compromised a window and walked away. Local law enforcement was immediately notified and there is no threat to the local community. The incident is currently under investigation.”