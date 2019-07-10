Breaking News
Investigators call off search for wanted felon in Howland

According to Highway Patrol, the suspect ran from a traffic stop to a nearby nursing home

Ohio State Highway Patrol

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators called off the search in Howland for a wanted felon on Wednesday.

Highway Patrol troopers, drones and K-9 unit searched for the suspect after investigators say he ran from a traffic stop on Elm and N. River roads.

According to Highway Patrol, the suspect was wanted on drug charges. He ran to a nearby nursing home, where a relative works, investigators said.

Investigators said the relative took the suspect elsewhere, and he hasn’t been located.

They’ve called off the search for now.

