Investigators believe man found dead in Vernon Twp. set house, barn on fire

VERNON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The home on Warner Road in Vernon Township, that was part of an active investigation Monday, is now boarded up behind yellow fire line tape.

On Tuesday, there was still smoke coming from what was once a barn.

“The fire department did a great job extinguishing the fire,” said Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe. “They preserved a lot of evidence. We could show there were probably eight to nine different points where the fire started.”

Investigators believe the man found in the basement set the fires. They said it looks like he shot himself. The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office will make the ultimate ruling on the cause of death.

Due to the nature of the investigation, we are no longer identifying him.

Officials said he was scheduled to be in court for a divorce status hearing when the fires started.

“There were some family issues. He was in the process of a divorce and it seems like a lot of his problems were coming to a head,” Monroe said.

“They don’t think about what’s being left behind. They don’t think about what pain they might be causing others. They’re just not of their right mind when they’ve decided that’s the best option,” said April Caraway, with the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

“If you’re having issues, and you feel alone and afraid or there’s a problem, reach out and talk to someone. Whether it’s a family member, neighbor or friend, maybe we can avert a situation like this in the future for somebody,” Monroe said.

If you or someone you know needs help, there are resources available. To talk with a live, highly-trained service professional in your area, call 211. All calls are confidential.

Or you can explore resources on the Help Network of Northeast Ohio’s website.